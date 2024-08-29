Kashmir: Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bids in J&K; Multiple Militants Likely Neutralized

According to print and electronic media reports: Security forces thwarted two major infiltration attempts in Kupwara district, resulting in the likely neutralization of three militants. In the first operation, OP SHAMSHU, launched in Machhal sector, troops detected suspicious movement in adverse weather conditions and engaged the infiltrators, neutralizing two terrorists.

In a parallel operation, OP PHILLORA in Tangdhar, troops launched an anti-infiltration effort, where one militant was likely taken down. Both operations are ongoing.

In Rajouri, an encounter erupted in Lathi area following a search operation, with two to three militants believed to be trapped. The gunfight is still in progress.