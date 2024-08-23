Kashmir: Natural Disasters Triggered by the Neelum-Jhelum Project Seismic Activity and Landslides

AJK is located in a seismically active zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. The construction of large dams and tunnels, like those associated with NJHP, can exacerbate seismic risks and causes problems for the indigenous inhabitants . The excavation and blasting activities during the construction phase disturbed the delicate geological balance, leading to increased vulnerability to earthquakes.

Moreover, the project has altered the region’s topography, making it more susceptible to landslides. The heavy machinery, deforestation, and changes in water flow patterns through the artificial tunnels have weakened the slopes, triggering landslides, particularly during the monsoon season. These landslides not only pose a direct threat to human life but also damage infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, isolating communities and hampering rescue efforts during natural disasters.

Water Scarcity and Riverine Changes

The Neelum-Jhelum project diverts the water of the Neelum River through a tunnel, reducing the river’s flow in its natural course. This has led to significant changes in the river’s ecosystem downstream, affecting both aquatic life and the communities that depend on the river for their livelihoods.

One of the critical issues is water scarcity. The reduced flow has led to a decline in water availability for agriculture, drinking, and other domestic uses in the downstream areas. This scarcity is particularly severe during the dry season when the river’s natural flow is already low. The altered flow regime has also affected the riverine ecosystems, leading to the loss of biodiversity and negatively impacting the livelihoods of those who rely on fishing and agriculture. This also create problems for the sewage and drain system of the nearby towns, cities and create an issue of pollution for the inhabitants.

Flash Floods

The altered river flow has also increased the risk of flash floods in certain areas. The NJHP involves a dam that, when released, can cause sudden surges in the river’s flow downstream. These surges can overwhelm the local drainage systems, leading to flash floods that destroy homes, crops, and infrastructure. The unpredictability of these floods makes them particularly dangerous, as communities have little time to prepare or evacuate.

Socio-Cultural Side Effects of the Neelum-Jhelum Project

Displacement and Loss of Livelihoods

The construction of NJHP necessitated the displacement of several communities, leading to significant socio-cultural disruptions. Many of the displaced families were relocated to new areas, often with inadequate compensation and support. This displacement disrupted traditional social networks, which are vital for the well-being of these communities.

In addition to the physical displacement, the project has also led to the loss of livelihoods. Many local inhabitants were dependent on agriculture, fishing, and small-scale trade linked to the river and its natural resources. The alteration of the river’s flow and the construction-related disruptions have reduced agricultural productivity and fish stocks, making it difficult for these communities to sustain their traditional livelihoods.

Cultural Erosion

The displacement and economic hardships have also led to cultural erosion. The communities in AJK have a rich cultural heritage, with traditions and practices that are closely tied to their natural environment. The disruption caused by the NJHP has weakened these cultural ties, as people are forced to adapt to new environments and economic realities.

Traditional festivals, rituals, and community gatherings, which were once centered around the river and the agricultural cycles, are declining. The younger generation, facing economic pressures, is increasingly migrating to urban areas in search of better opportunities, leading to a further dilution of the region’s cultural identity.

Social Unrest and Psychological Impact

The Neelum-Jhelum project has also led to social unrest in the affected areas. The perceived inequities in compensation, the loss of livelihoods, and the cultural disruptions have created resentment among the local population. This resentment has sometimes manifested in protests and opposition to the project, straining relations between the local communities and the authorities. The ongoing and consistent protest by the Nationalist Parties like KNP, JKLF, NSF, UKPNP and other social media organisations against the side effects and unfulfilling promises to tackle the side effects caused by the diversion of the River Neelum (Kishan Ganga) indicates the urgency to address the issues promptly.

The psychological impact of displacement, loss of livelihood, and the threat of natural disasters has also been significant. Many displaced individuals suffer from stress, anxiety, and a sense of loss, as they struggle to adapt to their new circumstances. The erosion of social networks has exacerbated these psychological challenges, as people are cut off from the support systems that traditionally helped them cope with hardships.

Conclusion

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, while crucial for Pakistan’s energy needs, has had profound and often adverse effects on the natural environment and the socio-cultural fabric of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The project has increased the risk of natural disasters, such as earthquakes, landslides, and flash floods, and has contributed to water scarcity and ecological disruption. On the socio-cultural side, the project has led to displacement, loss of livelihoods, cultural erosion, social unrest, and psychological distress.

These impacts highlight the need for a more balanced approach to infrastructure development, one that carefully considers the environmental and social consequences and involves the local communities in the planning and decision-making processes. Only through such an approach can the benefits of projects like the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project be maximized while minimizing their negative impacts on the natural and social life of the inhabitants in order to prevent political and social unrest and to avoid the loss of precious human life.