Kashmir: Kulgam district readies for Assembly elections

With the announcement of Assembly Elections 2024, Kulgam district is gearing up for first phase of Elections with 3.28 lakh electorates set to exercise their right to franchise on 18th September 2024.

The district comprises three Assembly constituencies, namely D.H.Pora, Kulgam and Devsar with 3,28,740 registered voters, including 1,64,829 male, 1,63,898 female and 13 Transgender voters.

A comprehensive network of 372 polling stations has been established by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for free, fair and transparent elections.

39-Kulgam Assembly Constituency emerged as the largest constituency within the district, with a total of 1,17,322 voters, including 58,477 male and 58845 female voters. 134 polling stations have been designated to facilitate smooth and inclusive voting experience for all registered voters.

In 40-Devsar, there are a total 1,12,381 voters, including 56,199 male, 56,175 female and 7 transgender voters. 127 polling stations have been established in Devsar AC.

Likewise, in 38-D.H.Pora, a total of 99,037 voters are set to exercise their right to franchise, which includes 50,153 male, 48,878 female and 6 transgender voters.

The ECI has set up 111 polling stations in this constituency to ensure comprehensive and inclusive electoral participation.

Kulgam District is fully prepared to manage the voting process with precision and accessibility.

Dedicated 24/7 control rooms are properly functioning, equipped with voter helplines and tasked with monitoring Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams. These control rooms also manage violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) reported through C-Vigil platform.

A dedicated permissions cell has also been established to issue permissions related to campaigning and rallies.

Notably, Kulgam Administration is committed to ensure transparent, fair, and efficient electoral process for all its residents.