Kashmir: J&K assembly will pass resolution against scrapping of special status in first order of business after election – Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 17: The former J&K Chief Minister and JKNC vice president, Omar Abdullah Saturday said that after the Jammu and Kashmir assembly is in place after the elections, it will pass a resolution against the centre’s decision to strip the region of its special status and its statehood.

“The Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first order of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the centre’s decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status, said Mr Omar Abdullah, National Conference Vice President,” JKNC wrote on its official X-handle.

However, being an assembly of a Union Territory, the resolution won’t be a binding one.

Earlier, Omar had said that he won’t be fighting elections for the UT and that the centre should first restore the statehood of the region.

In an interview with the Indian Express he had said that he has made it clear that he will not contest. “No, I am not contesting. I have made it very clear. I have been the CM of a state, the CM of the (once) most empowered state. I cannot see myself in a position where I would have to ask the LG for appointing my peon. It is as simple as that… I am not going to sit outside the waiting room of the LG and, ask him, ‘Sir, please sign the file’,” Omar said.__GK News