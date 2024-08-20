Kashmir: J &K Grapples with Escalating Drug Crisis; Youth at the Forefront as Synthetic Heroin and Rising Addictions Threaten the Region

Jammu and Kashmir – In the face of an escalating drug crisis, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an alarming surge in substance abuse, particularly among its youth. Over the past 18 months, the government’s crackdown on drug trafficking has led to thousands of arrests and the destruction of significant quantities of narcotics. Despite these efforts, the situation continues to deteriorate, with synthetic heroin and other illicit substances becoming increasingly prevalent.

The government has intensified its fight against the drug menace, targeting the entire supply chain from street-level dealers to major traffickers. In a bid to curb the spread, authorities have implemented strict enforcement measures, leading to the destruction of illegal poppy and cannabis crops across vast areas. This year alone, the region has seen numerous drug seizures and the incineration of large quantities of confiscated substances.

However, the growing trend of drug addiction among school and college students has become a major concern. Educational institutions are now being urged to incorporate drug awareness programs into their curriculums as the age group most affected by substance abuse continues to expand. Reports indicate that students are increasingly falling victim to drug addiction, leading to calls for a collective effort to address this crisis at its root.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the rise of synthetic heroin use, which poses severe health risks. Medical professionals across the region are reporting an increase in cases of infective endocarditis, a life-threatening heart infection linked to the use of unsterile syringes among drug users. The shift towards more dangerous forms of drug consumption is exacerbating the already dire public health situation.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has bolstered its rehabilitation efforts, establishing more treatment centers and conducting widespread public awareness campaigns. Yet, the challenge remains formidable, as the drug crisis continues to inflict devastating effects on the region’s social fabric.

As the battle against drug addiction rages on, it is clear that a multi-faceted approach, involving law enforcement, education, healthcare, and community engagement, is crucial to reversing the tide of this growing epidemic.