Kashmir: Er Rasheed likely to secure bail after five years in custody

Engineer Abdul Rasheed Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rasheed, is ‘expected’ to be granted bail in his next court hearing scheduled for Tuesday after spending five years in custody on charges of terror funding.

This development comes on the heels of his unprecedented victory in the 2024 Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency election, where he managed to defeat high-profile candidates, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, despite being incarcerated.

Party sources told Good Morning Kashmir that they have applied for bail. “The bail application will be heard by Delhi Court on Tuesday. We have strong argument to secure his (Er Rasheed) bail,” said a party source.

Rasheed’s victory has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. His campaign, conducted entirely from behind bars, resonated with the electorate, leading to a landslide win that defied all odds. The election result is seen as a significant political statement, reflecting the growing disenchantment among voters and their desire for change.

Rasheed, a former legislator from Langate, has long been a controversial yet popular figure in the UT, known for his outspoken stance on various issues. His anticipated release is expected to further galvanize his supporters and potentially alter the dynamics of the upcoming assembly elections in the UT.