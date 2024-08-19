Kashmir: CRPF inspector killed as terrorists attack patrol party in J-K’s Udhampur

Srinagar, Aug 19: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in J&K’s Udhampur district, official sources said Monday.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that during the routine patrolling of CRPF in Cheel area of Ramnagar, Udhampur, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in which one CRPF inspector was killed. The slain was identified as Kuldeep, they said.

“The area has been cordoned off and massive searches launched to track the terrorists,” the sources said.

“An information received through reliable sources said that during routine patrolling of CRPF-187 Battalion in Cheel area of Ramnagar, in district Udhampur, 30/40 rounds were fired on Patrolling Party of CRPF-187 Battalion. In which one inspector, Kuldeep was killed on the spot,” said CRPF.

The attack is the latest in a string of encounters in the past few months wherein security personnel have lost their lives, particularly in Jammu division.

This is a developing story and would be updated as more details are received.__GK News