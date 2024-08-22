Kashmir: Coalition in J-K won’t compromise Congress interests – Rahul

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured party workers during a meeting in Srinagar that any coalition formed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) would not come at the expense of their interests.

Gandhi emphasized, “There will be a coalition in J&K, but not at the cost of Congress workers’ and leaders’ interests. All workers should remain assured that there will be no compromise on their respect.”

Gandhi highlighted the significance of his visit, stating that he and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge decided to come to J&K to reaffirm their commitment to the region’s representation and statehood.

He noted, “Since Independence, many states have been converted into UTs, but J&K is the first state to be downgraded to a UT.”

Gandhi also took a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the INDIA bloc has managed to unsettle Modi's confidence. He remarked, "You can't see PM Modi opening his chest anymore. Our ideology and strength paved the way for us."