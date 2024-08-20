Kashmir Assembly Polls: ECI issues notification for 1st phase of elections

Election Commission of India (ECI), today issued election notification for the 1st phase of the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

24 Assembly constituencies (ACs) in the districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar shall go to polls in the first phase while polling for the rest shall be held in the second and third phases.

In Kashmir Division 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising 32- Pampore; 33- Tral; 34- Pulwama; 35- Rajpora; 36- Zainapora; 37- Shopian; 38- D.H. Pora; 39- Kulgam; 40- Devsar; 41- Dooru; 42- Kokernag (ST); 43-Anantnag West; 44-Anantnag; 45- Srigufwara – Bijbehara; 46- Shangus – Anantnag East; 47- Pahalgam and in Jammu Division 08 Assembly Constituencies comprising 48- Inderwal; 49- Kishtwar; 50- Padder – Nagseni; 51-Bhadarwah; 52- Doda; 53-Doda West; 54- Ramban and 55- Banihal are scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the electoral process.

As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is August 27, 2024. Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on August 28, 2024 and last date of withdrawal of candidature is August 30, 2024.

The polling day for these Assembly constituencies is scheduled for September 18, 2024, and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, the notification reads.