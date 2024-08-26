Kashmir: “AJK; Crumbling Infrastructure and Failing Public Transport Lead to Tragic Loss of Lives”

Muzaffarabad, AJK — Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), a region renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, is grappling with an alarming infrastructure crisis that has dire consequences for its residents. The poor state of roads, coupled with an inadequate and unsafe public transport system, has resulted in a tragic history of fatal road accidents, claiming countless precious lives over the years.

Crumbling Infrastructure and Dangerous Roads

The road network in AJK is in a deplorable state. Roads in rural and mountainous areas are particularly treacherous, being narrow, poorly maintained, and devoid of essential safety features like guardrails and proper signage. The mountainous terrain, combined with frequent landslides and extreme weather conditions, further exacerbates these dangers. Routes like the one from Muzaffarabad to Neelum Valley, Kahota to Azad Pattan, Rawlakot and Ponch are infamous for their perilous conditions, where travelers routinely face life-threatening risks.

Public Transport in Disarray

The public transport system in AJK is equally concerning. Buses and vans are often old, overcrowded, and inadequately maintained. Many operate without proper safety inspections or valid permits, posing a constant threat to passengers. Drivers, often overworked and underpaid, many of them consume drugs, are forced to navigate these dangerous roads in unsafe vehicles, leading to frequent fatal accidents.

Negligence by Public Vehicle Authorities

The negligence of public vehicle authorities has compounded these issues. Lax enforcement of safety regulations, corruption, and insufficient oversight have allowed unsafe, improper and outdated vehicles to continue operating. Routine inspections are frequently skipped, and permits are issued without due diligence. This regulatory failure has created a culture of impunity, where public safety is consistently compromised.

A Tragic History of Road Accidents

The consequences of this neglect are devastating. In June 2019, a bus plunged into a gorge in Neelum Valley, killing 26 people. In September 2020, another tragic accident near Muzaffarabad claimed 22 lives when a bus carrying wedding guests veered off a dangerous road. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of fatal accidents in AJK, where poor infrastructure and unsafe public transport have repeatedly led to tragedy.



In March 2023, a minibus collided with a truck on a narrow and winding road near Rawalakot. The minibus was overcrowded, and the road was in a poor state, lacking proper lighting and traffic signs. The collision resulted in 18 fatalities, highlighting the dire need for road safety measures and proper regulation of public transport.

On 25th August, 2024, 29 passengers were killed on Sunday when a coaster travelling from Rawalpindi to Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Pallandri plunged into a ravine near Kahuta, the last injured was scummed to his injuries in hospital according to a district official, highlighting the dire need for road safety measures and proper regulation of public transport.

Public Outcry and Government Response

The recurring tragedies have sparked public outrage, with residents demanding immediate action from the government. Despite promises and budget allocations, little progress has been made in improving the road network or public transport. While the AJK government has announced various initiatives, including road widening projects and emergency response units, these efforts have been marred by delays, corruption, and lack of funding.

The Urgent Need for Reform

The present Anwar Govt of AJK is consist of multi-party coalition govt and have absolute power to implement any law and act of the Parliament. To prevent further loss of life, it is imperative for the government to take decisive and swift action. This includes repairing and upgrading roads, overhauling the public transport system, and ensuring that vehicle safety regulations are strictly enforced. The public vehicle authorities must be held accountable, and a transparent system for vehicle inspections and driver training should be established.



AJK’s infrastructure crisis is a pressing issue that demands urgent attention. The tragic history of road accidents is a stark reminder of the human cost of neglect. Without immediate and sustained efforts to address these challenges, the lives of AJK’s residents will continue to be at risk. The time for an immediate comprehensive action is now.