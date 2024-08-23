Jammu & Kashmir Prepares for Elections Amid Political Shifts and Security Concerns

SRINAGAR; August 24th: Jammu & Kashmir is gearing up for its first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, with voting set to begin in September 2024. The election is expected to be a defining moment for the region, with significant political realignments and security considerations at play.

In the Kashmir Valley, the National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed a formidable alliance during the Rahul GAndhi’s recent visit to the state, seeking to challenge the BJP’s growing influence. The BJP, strong in the Jammu region, is banking and concentrating solely on its development record and welfare schemes to win over voters.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), once a major player in the region and last elected government, faces an uncertain future. After the collapse of its coalition with the BJP in 2018, the PDP’s influence has waned, and it now faces a tough battle to reclaim its footing in the Valley. The party is focusing on addressing local grievances, countering and criticizing the central government’s policies, hoping to regain the trust of voters who have become disillusioned with mainstream politics.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), led by Altaf Bukhari, is struggling to survive after several key politicians left the party, criticizing its close ties to the central government.

Security remains a critical concern after recent militant attacks, particularly in the Valley, but efforts are underway to ensure a safe and smooth election process. Public sentiment is mixed, with many voters eager for change especially for the restoration of Statehood, but are skeptical about the region’s future under continued central control.

The outcome of this election will have far-reaching implications, particularly regarding the long-standing demand for the restoration of statehood and the overall political trajectory of Jammu & Kashmir.