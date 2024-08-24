Israel’s war on Gaza live: Women and children among at least 59 killed

Relentless Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed at least 59 Palestinians since dawn on Saturday.

More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, as Israel’s army attacks homes and tents in Khan Younis and Nuseirat refugee camp.

A Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, has arrived in Cairo amid continuing Gaza ceasefire talks. Reports say the group will be briefed on the current status of negotiations but is not expected to take part directly.

UN official says Palestinian children are “paying the heaviest price” as Gaza faces critical humanitarian aid shortages and spike in malnutrition.

At least 40,334 people have been killed and 93,356 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.