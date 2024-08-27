Iran: Khamenei Signals Openness to U.S. Talks, But Urges Caution

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated on Tuesday that there is “no barrier” to engaging with the “enemy,” hinting at a potential willingness to renew negotiations with the United States. His comments, delivered during a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet, echo the sentiments around the 2015 nuclear deal when Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifted sanctions.

“We do not have to pin our hope to the enemy. For our plans, we should not wait for approval by the enemies,” Khamenei said in a televised address, emphasizing that engaging with adversaries does not equate to trusting them.

Khamenei’s cautious endorsement of talks follows recent indirect negotiations mediated by Oman and Qatar. These discussions have taken on renewed urgency since the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018, after which Iran escalated its uranium enrichment and restricted international oversight.

The backdrop of these developments includes rising tensions between Iran and Israel, particularly during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and Pezeshkian’s presidency following the death of Ebrahim Raisi. Khamenei’s remarks may provide political cover for Pezeshkian’s administration to explore diplomatic avenues, although ultimate authority over such decisions remains with the Supreme Leader.

