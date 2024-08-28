India: Modi Faces Criticism from Allies and Opposition Over Arms Supply to Israel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is under intense scrutiny from both opposition parties and key allies, including the Janata Dal (United) party (JD(U)), for its ongoing support of Israel amid accusations of genocide against Palestinians, according to TRT World.

Political leaders from across the spectrum have issued a statement condemning what they describe as the “heinous genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel” and have called on the Indian government to advocate for “peace and justice.”

JD(U), a significant ally of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has joined opposition calls to halt arms supplies to Israel. This comes in response to reports of over 40,000 deaths in the Palestinian territories due to Israeli military actions.

This wave of criticism follows a visit from the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, an international group advocating for Palestinian rights, which met with JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi and other Indian parliamentarians. The delegation urged a reevaluation of India’s stance on the Israeli occupation.

League Secretary-General Mohammad Makram Balawi stated, “India’s current policy towards the Israel-Palestinian conflict requires revision, and we hope to persuade Indian officials to make the necessary changes.”