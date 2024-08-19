India is emerging as major defence exporter: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised the nation’s overwhelming support for the Agnipath scheme, emphasising India’s strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector and its emerging status as a major defence exporter.

Speaking during the ‘Raksha Sutra- Sandesh to Soldiers’ podcast by the Ministry of Defence, the Union Minister also expressed his deep gratitude to the Indian defence forces for their role in preserving the country’s freedom.

“The entire country is extending its immense support to the Agnipath scheme. The youth are being extensively recruited into the forces through this initiative. In the first two batches, 40,000 Agniveers have completed their training and have just been allotted deployment in units, with 100 women included in each group,” Rajnath Singh stated.

Highlighting India’s progress in defence manufacturing, he said, “We are continuously moving towards self-reliance in the manufacturing of weapons, cannons, tanks, fighter ships, helicopters, missile systems, and more for the armed forces. Our government, under Make in India, is ensuring that weapons made in India are in the hands of our soldiers.”

The Defence Minister also pointed out that India, once primarily known as an importer of weapons, is now establishing itself as a significant exporter. “In the financial year 2023-24, our defence exports have reached Rs 21,000 crore,” he noted.

Recognising the importance of self-reliance in defence, he mentioned the substantial allocation in this year’s Union Budget.

“This year’s Union Budget for 2024-25 has allocated Rs 6.22 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence, the highest among all ministries. Today, our forces are becoming more capable and self-reliant, with defence procurement receiving a larger share,” he said.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted that in the past decade, around Rs 6 lakh crore worth of defence equipment has been procured from Indian companies, doubling the country’s defence production.

He further lauded India’s role in global peacekeeping, stating, “India has always been a supporter of global peace. Whenever given the opportunity, India has played a crucial role in ensuring global stability. Along with the country’s progress, our soldiers have also contributed to global peace.”

The Defence Minister also took a moment to acknowledge the achievements of Indian athletes, particularly in the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

“117 Indian athletes participated, including star javelin thrower Subedar Major Neeraj Chopra, who won a silver medal, bringing glory to the nation,” he said.__GK News