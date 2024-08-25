Hezbollah says ‘first phase’ of its attack is over after exchange of strikes with Israel

Israel’s military says it has conducted pre-emptive air strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after detecting plans for a significant attack against its territory.

Hezbollah confirms it has started “phase one” of an attack on Israel, beginning by firing a wave of hundreds of Katyusha rockets and drones towards Israel.

Hezbollah says today’s operation has now been “completed and accomplished”, while Israel says it has struck more Hezbollah rocket launchers.

Lebanon’s ministry of health says three people have been killed there. The Israel Defense Forces says Hezbollah’s rockets caused “very little damage”.

It is a major escalation in tensions and it follows the killing of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut almost a month ago.