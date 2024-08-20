Hamas accuses US of ‘buying time for Israel’ in Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas has said a ceasefire deal must result in a permanent end to Israel’s war on Gaza, accusing the United States of “merely buying time for Israel to continue its genocide” by proposing an amended accord.

As the Palestinian group revealed details of Israel’s new conditions, it urged the world to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign the deal proposed by US President Joe Biden on May 31 and backed by the United Nations Security Council on June 11.

“The Israelis have retreated from issues included in Biden’s proposal. Netanyahu’s talk about agreeing to an updated proposal indicates that the US administration has failed to convince him to accept the previous agreement,” Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera on Monday.

On Tuesday, Biden said Hamas was “backing away” from the deal agreed to by Israel.

“It’s still in play, but you can’t predict,” he said while leaving the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. “Israel says they can work it out … Hamas is now backing away.”

Hamas reacted to Biden’s comments, saying they were “misleading”, stressing that it was eager to reach a deal but the new provisions contradict the earlier framework.

By shifting the terms, the US is showing “blind bias” towards Israel and acquiescing to its demands, Hamas said, enabling it to “commit more crimes against defenseless civilians, in pursuit of the goals of exterminating and displacing our people”.

‘Bridging proposal’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Tel Aviv on Monday that he had “a very constructive meeting” with Netanyahu, who “confirmed to me that Israel accepts the bridging proposal“.

“This is a decisive moment – probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the [Israeli] hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinken said.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it had recovered the bodies of six captives from Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The US put forward the latest proposal last week after new talks in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Hamas said the new proposal meets Netanyahu’s conditions, including his refusal of a ceasefire and a complete troop withdrawal from Gaza, and his insistence on keeping control of the Netzarim Corridor, which separates the north and the south of the enclave, the Rafah border crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor that borders Egypt.

Blinken visited Egypt’s Mediterranean city of El Alamein on Tuesday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at his summer palace.

El-Sisi warned him of the risk of Israel’s war on Gaza expanding regionally in a way “difficult to imagine” and emphasised that “the time has come to end the ongoing war”, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency.

“The ceasefire in Gaza must be the beginning of broader international recognition of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution, as this is the basic guarantor of stability in the region,” el-Sisi said, according to the statement.

Hussein Haridy, Egypt’s former assistant foreign minister, told Al Jazeera before the two met that Egypt opposes the Israeli aim of maintaining control over the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor.

“Egypt has always rejected the permanent Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor as well as Israeli control over Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing,” Haridy said. “This remains the Egyptian position.”

Heading to Qatar

Blinken will next head to a meeting in Doha with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Egypt and Qatar are working alongside the US to broker a truce in the 10-month Gaza conflict.

The Biden framework would freeze fighting for an initial six weeks while Israeli captives are exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and humanitarian aid enters Gaza.

Netanyahu said on Monday that negotiators were aiming to “release a maximum number of living hostages” in the first phase of any ceasefire.

On Tuesday, at least 12 people were killed in an Israeli military strike on the Mustafa Hafez school in western Gaza City, according to civil defence authorities in the enclave.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum said the school-turned-shelter “served as a last resort” for displaced Palestinians, and civil defence said it was housing 700 people.

At least 40,173 people have been killed and 92,857 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 were taken captive.__Al Jazeera