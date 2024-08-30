According to the media reports from Brussels and EU electronic and print media: At a meeting in Brussels, European Union defense ministers called for the swift delivery of promised weapons systems to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. The ministers highlighted the importance of military aid, as Ukrainian forces continue their efforts against Russian aggression.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur praised Ukraine’s recent actions in Russia’s Kursk region, but stressed that Ukraine needs more weapons to fully succeed. Netherlands Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed that his country would soon deliver Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine.

The meeting also addressed the recent crash of a U.S.-made F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine, which occurred during a Russian airstrike. Ukrainian authorities confirmed the incident resulted in the death of the pilot. Sweden’s Defense Minister Pal Jonson downplayed the incident as a routine wartime occurrence, while U.S. officials stated they were unaware of any request for assistance in the investigation.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, urged EU member states to pressure Britain and the United States to lift restrictions on using donated long-range weapons against targets in Russia, a move supported by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Amid these discussions, fighting continues in Ukraine. A Russian strike in the city of Sumy killed two women and injured eight others, according to local authorities.