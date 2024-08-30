EU Chief Proposes Sanctions Against Israeli Ministers, Faces Opposition

BRUSSELS: According to media reports, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has proposed sanctions against unnamed Israeli ministers for spreading what he called “hate messages” against Palestinians, which he believes incite war crimes. Reports suggest that Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for their controversial statements and support for settlements deemed illegal by the UN, are the likely targets of these sanctions.

However, Hungary and Italy have opposed the idea, arguing it could harm relations with Israel and destabilize the Middle East. With this resistance, Borrell’s proposal appears unlikely to succeed.

The EU also called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to allow children to be vaccinated against polio, following the virus’s recent detection in the area.

In addition, the meeting discussed ongoing military support for Ukraine and addressed concerns over the recent disputed presidential election in Venezuela.