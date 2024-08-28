China Signals Willingness to Engage with UN on Xinjiang, Rejects “Smear Campaigns”

China has expressed readiness to engage with the UN Human Rights Office regarding Xinjiang while rejecting accusations of human rights abuses as attempts to “smear” its policies.

This response comes after the UN highlighted ongoing “problematic” policies in the region, two years after alleging possible “crimes against humanity” against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Beijing defended its stance, citing Xinjiang’s “social stability” and economic growth, urging the UN to act impartially and avoid political exploitation of human rights issues.