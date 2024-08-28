China Signals Willingness to Engage with UN on Xinjiang, Rejects “Smear Campaigns”

World
Online Editor

China has expressed readiness to engage with the UN Human Rights Office regarding Xinjiang while rejecting accusations of human rights abuses as attempts to “smear” its policies.

This response comes after the UN highlighted ongoing “problematic” policies in the region, two years after alleging possible “crimes against humanity” against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Beijing defended its stance, citing Xinjiang’s “social stability” and economic growth, urging the UN to act impartially and avoid political exploitation of human rights issues.

Related Posts

Development Goals in Focus as Leaders Gather for UN Meetings

Online Editor

Pakistan Lacks Access To Finance, Technical Capacity To Mitigate Climate Change Impacts: Rehman

Online Editor

WHO says Gaza’s Nasser hospital not functional after Israel raids

Online Editor