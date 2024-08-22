A Fragile Freedom: The Fight for Expression and Assembly in Pakistan

By Naeem Khan



In a country with a complex and rich history, the freedoms of expression and assembly in Pakistan stand at a critical crossroads. Although guaranteed by the Constitution under Articles 19 and 16, these fundamental rights remain precarious, often curtailed under the guise of maintaining public order and national security. As Pakistan’s civil society grows more assertive in its demands for justice and transparency, the state’s response has grown increasingly heavy-handed, raising concerns about the future of democratic freedoms in the country.

The Constitutional Dilemma

While Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and assembly, these rights are accompanied by limitations. Article 19 allows for free expression but imposes “reasonable restrictions” in the name of protecting the “glory of Islam,” national security, and public order. Similarly, Article 16 promises peaceful assembly, yet this too is constrained by vague criteria aimed at preserving public peace. Successive governments have relied on these provisions to justify silencing critics, fostering a climate of uncertainty for those who dare to speak out.

Media Censorship and Digital Crackdowns

Freedom of expression, especially in the media, has come under intense pressure. Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, with reporters routinely facing harassment, violence, and even death. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) exercise broad powers over broadcast and online content, blocking outlets critical of the state or military. High-profile journalists have been silenced, and digital activists have found themselves entangled in the legal web of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which has been criticized for its potential to stifle online dissent.

Protest Crackdowns: PTM, PTI, and the Baloch Yakjehti Council

The right to assemble peacefully is equally fraught. Protest movements across the country have been met with state repression, often under the pretext of preserving law and order. Among the most notable examples is the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which advocates for justice and human rights for Pashtuns. The movement has faced a series of crackdowns, with several of its leaders arrested under charges of sedition.

The Baloch Yakjehti Council (BYC) has similarly borne the brunt of state aggression. The BYC has consistently protested enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch activists, rallying in major cities such as Quetta, Karachi, and Islamabad. These protests have often been violently dispersed, with police arrests and intimidation tactics drawing sharp criticism from human rights organizations.

More recently, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken to the streets following Khan’s ouster in 2022. PTI supporters, decrying what they believe was an illegal power grab, have organized large-scale demonstrations, only to be met with forceful crackdowns by security forces. Tear gas, baton charges, and mass arrests have marred the party’s protests, reflecting a broader pattern of suppressing political opposition under the pretext of maintaining public order.

Civil Society and International Pressure

Despite these challenges, Pakistan’s civil society has remained resilient. Human rights organizations, lawyers, and activists have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the erosion of civil liberties. They have advocated for legal reforms to define the limits of restrictions on these freedoms more clearly, arguing that a functioning democracy depends on the protection of dissent.

The international community has also expressed concern, with human rights groups and foreign governments calling on Pakistan to uphold its constitutional promises. Western countries, particularly the United States and the European Union, have linked respect for democratic freedoms to trade agreements and foreign aid, further pressuring the Pakistani government to act.

The Path Forward

The road ahead for freedom of expression and assembly in Pakistan remains unclear. The legal framework, while providing a foundation for these rights, is riddled with ambiguities that allow the state to impose excessive restrictions. In a country where the military continues to wield considerable influence, meaningful progress requires a collective commitment from all institutions to safeguard democratic freedoms.

As movements like the Baloch Yakjehti Council, PTM, and PTI protests demonstrate, the fight for these rights is far from over. Civil society, along with international allies, must continue to press for reforms that ensure freedom of speech and assembly are not only guaranteed on paper but protected in practice.

For now, Pakistan’s struggle to maintain a balance between order and liberty remains one of its most pressing challenges.

Naeem Khan is a journalist based in Vienna covering Kashmir, human rights, civil society, and democratic freedoms