UAE announces midday break from June 15 to September 15; up to Dh50,000 fine for violators

The UAE authorities announced on Friday (May 31) the implementation of midday break starting from June 15 to September 15, 2024.

The break, which is being implemented for the 20th consecutive year, will prohibit work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE between 12.30pm and 3.00pm.

For each employee working during the midday break, the authorities will impose a fine of Dh5,000, reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.

The authorities mentioned that some jobs are exempted from the policy. Works related to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, laying asphalt or pouring concrete on road works, and other works dealing with basic services may continue working even during the midday break.

Companies will need to request for a permit to continue working during the break.

Employers are required to provide materials such as parasols and shaded areas to protect employees working under direct sunlight. The job sites should have fans and sufficient drinking water, as well as first aid equipment.

“Implementing the Midday Break has become a deeply ingrained culture in the UAE’s business community and among private-sector companies in the country, given its role in ensuring the health and safety of workers, who we consider to be the most valuable resource of any company,” said Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The ministry will also be launching awareness campaigns and field visits to work sites to ensure compliance.__Courtesy Khaleej Times