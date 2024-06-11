Russian Su-34 bomber crashes in Caucasus, crew killed – reports

International
Online Editor

MOSCOW (Reuters): A Russian SU-34 bomber crashed in the Caucasus mountains during a routine training flight likely due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew aboard, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the defense ministry.

“In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, in a mountainous area, an Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a scheduled training flight,” Russia’s RIA state news agency cited the defense ministry as saying.

“The plane crashed in a deserted area. There is no destruction on the ground. The crew was killed.”

It was not immediately known how many people were on board.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a Soviet-origin Russian all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber aircraft.__The Frontier Post

Related Posts

Palestinians eye UN membership vote in April

Online Editor

Kremlin says Biden’s ‘crazy SOB’ remarks about Putin debase United States

Online Editor

US urges Pakistan to ‘continue’ with reform agenda

Online Editor