Pakistan: Govt denies keeping Imran Khan in solitary confinement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday refuted allegations that it is obstructing access to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan by his lawyers and family.

In a response submitted to the Supreme Court, the government included photographs of Khan meeting with his legal team in prison.

To support its stance, the government also provided a list of individuals who have met with Khan, countering claims that he is being held in solitary confinement.

The former prime minister had previously claimed in the top court that he was being denied access to his lawyers. The government suggested that, if necessary, a commission could be appointed to verify these claims. Officials also stated that Khan has been afforded all necessary facilities in jail, including books, an air cooler, and a television.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for facilitating meetings with the convicted former premier were formalised in a document dated March 28.

According to the SOPs, PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Barrister Umair Ahmad Khan Niazi were designated as focal persons for coordinating visits at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Under the outlined guidelines, Imran was to be allowed to meet his family and lawyers in two separate sessions on Tuesday, while a single session on Thursday will be reserved for his “lawyers/friends.”

Visitors intending to meet Imran must coordinate with the jail authorities through the designated focal persons, who will provide the visitor list — consisting of two individuals per focal person — one day before the scheduled meeting, adhering to the six-person limit.

It is pertinent to note that the Punjab government had imposed a two-week ban on visitors at Adiala Jail on March 12, citing security concerns based on intelligence reports.

PTI leaders criticised the ban, alleging it was a deliberate attempt to obstruct their meetings with Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at the facility.__Tribune.com