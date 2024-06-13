Mass repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan exceeds 600,000

International
The ongoing repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan has seen significant numbers, with the total reaching 607,166 as of June 11, 2024.

The effort to return illegal Afghan immigrants to their home country continues with no change. Between May 29 and June 11, a total of 16,721 Afghan nationals were repatriated.

This group included 7,621 men, 4,587 women, and 4,513 children, highlighting the diverse makeup of those returning.

The logistics of the operation saw 510 families transported in 687 vehicles back to Afghanistan, underscoring the organized nature of the repatriation process.__Daily Times

