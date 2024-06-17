Kashmir: Terrorist killed in ongoing Bandipora encounter

Srinagar, June 17: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

A top police officer told Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Scroll said that one terrorist has been killed by security forces in Aragam, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.

__GK News