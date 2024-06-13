Gaza War: 5,698 violations against children by Israel – UN

The Israeli army has officially been added to a UN child-harm blacklist. The UN verified 5,698 “grave violations” by the army against children in 2023.

Five killed, 17 wounded in Israeli attacks on two homes in Nuseirat refugee camp while reports say Israeli forces used explosives to destroy buildings in the centre of Rafah.

Poll shows rise in support by Palestinians for armed struggle

Support for armed struggle as the best means to end Israeli occupation and achieve statehood rose among Palestinians, according to an opinion poll in the last three months.

The poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) showed support for armed struggle climbed by eight percentage points to 54 percent of those surveyed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Support for Hamas rose by six percentage points to 40 percent. Fatah, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, had 20 percent backing.

The polling was carried out some eight months since the start of the Gaza war in October.

Walid Ladadweh, head of the Survey Research Unit at PSR, said that the increase in support for Hamas and armed action, while not significant compared to the previous poll, was a reaction to Israel’s destruction and killing in Gaza.

He also said the poll reflected dissatisfaction with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority led by Abbas, who has long sought to negotiate the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel and rejects armed struggle.__Al Jazeera