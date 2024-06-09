Kashmir: Bus falls into gorge after terrorist attack in J&K’s Reasi, 9 dead: Police

Srinagar, June 09: Police on Sunday said that a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after a terrorist attack in Reasi district, leaving at least nine persons dead and several others injured.

“Today, a group of terrorist[s] attacked yatri bus coming from Ransoo area of District Reasi. Due to the attack, driver of [the] bus lost control and [the] bus fell into the deep gorge near kanda area of Pouni Reasi,” said a police spokesman.

Due to the accident, 09 people are feared dead and rest [are] injured, added the spokesman.

He said a rescue operation was completed at the earliest and injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

Senior officer of police and other forces rushed on the spot and area is been cordoned off. Search operation has been launched.__GK News