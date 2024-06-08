Abbas calls for emergency UNSC session on ‘bloody massacre’ as Israeli strikes kill 210 Palestinians

GAZA: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas late Saturday night called for an emergency UN Security Council session on what he called “the bloody massacre that was carried out by the Israeli forces” at the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Reuters reports quoting the WAFA news agency.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has said that “the Israeli massacre that took place in Nuseirat refugee camp has led to the killing of 210 Palestinians and the injury of more than 400,” Al Jazeera reports.In a statement on its official Telegram channel, the media office said the injured were taken to al-Awda Hospital in the camp and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

Scores of civilians today were killed and others were injured in the intense Israeli bombardment on the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

According to medical sources, 15 civilians, including children and women, were killed and others wounded in an Israeli occupation’s bombing of the central Governorate, especially the Nuseirat camp.

The occupation warplanes launched raids in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, which resulted in the killing of several civilians and the wounding of others.

Meanwhile, a number of people were also killed and dozens were injured in a series of Israeli raids, artillery shelling, and shooting targeting Al-Maghazi, Al-Nuseirat and Al-Bureij camps along with Al-Zawaida town, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli drones randomly opened heavy gunfire at civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In Bureij refugee camp, six civilians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah is facing challenges in dealing with the increasing number of people killed and wounded in the ongoing and indiscriminate Israeli bombing against the Strip.

The hospital further facing a severe shortage of medicines, medical consumables, and fuel, in addition to the cessation of the main electric generator.

Medical sources announced the inability of the ambulance and emergency system to respond to distress calls and transport the wounded in the central Governorate, stressing that the occupation deliberately undermined the medical system by targeting 130 ambulances and stopping dozens of them.

Meanwhile, the hospital operates with only one generator, noting its failure will lead to the death of a large number of patients and wounded and to a health disaster, especially since it provides its services to more than a million Palestinians, according to medical sources.

It is noteworthy that nine out of 36 hospitals are partially operating in the Gaza Strip, and all of them face a severe shortage of equipment, personnel, and medical supplies.

For about an hour, intense artillery shelling has continued on the Al-Zaytoun and Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhoods in Gaza City, and the Nuseirat, Al-Maghazi, and Al-Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

In a related context, occupation warboats bombed the shores of the Gaza Sea in the vicinity of the port, west of Gaza City.

Hamas military spokesman says Israeli army killed captives in Nuseirat operation

The spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, who goes by nom de guerre Abu Obeida, says that the attacks carried out today by the Israeli military in central Gaza represent a “complex war crime”.

He also said that “the first to be harmed by [the Israeli army] are its prisoners”, in a reference to the around 120 captives still held in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas and the group will accept no deal that does not achieve security for Palestinians, Reuters reports.

“Our people will not surrender and the resistance will continue to defend our rights in the face of this criminal enemy,” Haniyeh said in his statement.

“If the [Israeli] occupation believes that it can impose its choices on us by force, then it is delusional,” he added.

Colombia will suspend coal sales to Israel over Gaza conflict: president

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that his government will suspend coal exports to Israel while it continues its bombardment in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports.

“We are going to suspend coal exports to Israel until the genocide stops,” he wrote on X.

An operation that will be written in history: Netanyahu

Netanyahu has said that the operation to rescue four Israeli captives from the Nuseirat refugee camp, where at least 210 Palestinians were killed, was “successful”, and the country will “do our best to get back the whole of them”, Al Jazeera reports.

“They said that this operation will be [under] very complicated and dangerous circumstances. I knew that, but without hesitation, I decided to do this operation because they were Israeli captives, and I trusted the heroes in Yamam and Shabak [special police commandos and internal security] who attacked and freed the captives,” Netanyahu said at a news conference in the hospital the captives are being treated at.

“Now the captives are with us. The captives are the gold and the diamond we are keen to return back. It is an operation that will be written in history, yes we know that we have to pay the price but I also know the heroes will be always mentioned in the book and the history of Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said “Israel does not surrender to terrorism” after troops rescued four hostages alive who were held in the Gaza Strip, AFP reports.

Netanyahu said that his security forces “have proven that Israel does not surrender to terrorism”.

Speaking after the operation in the situation room, Netanyahu said: “We will not let go until we complete the mission and return all our hostages home — both the living and the dead.”

Israel police say officer wounded in Gaza hostage rescue died

Israeli police announced the death of an officer wounded earlier in the day during an operation to rescue four hostages from the Gaza Strip, AFP reports.

“The Israel Police and the Border Police announce with great sorrow and grief the death of the late officer Arnon Zmora […] who was mortally wounded in the operation to return the hostages this morning in Gaza,” the force said in a statement.

Developing countries call on US to lift Palestinian UN veto

The D-8 group of developing nations has called on the US to lift its veto on the full membership of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state in the United Nations, Reuters reports.

In a declaration after a meeting in Istanbul of its council of ministers, D-8 members Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey also demanded all countries stop supplying weapons and ammunition to Israel.__Courtesy Pakistan Today