War on Gaza: UN condemns killing of foreign staffer in Gaza

UN chief calls for ‘full investigation’, condemns killing of first foreign staff member in Israel’s war on Gaza after car fired on by Israeli army in Rafah.

Israeli forces order medical staff at Rafah’s Kuwaiti Hospital to evacuate as Gaza’s Health Ministry warns that the health system could collapse across the Strip in “a few hours”.

EU official condemns killing of UN employee by Israeli forces

Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, who is in charge of EU humanitarian aid, has spoken out against the killing of a foreign UN staffer in Rafah today.

“I condemn today’s attack on a humanitarian convoy while on a mission of saving lives in #Gaza. My condolences to the family of the killed worker,” he said.

Earlier, the UN confirmed that 190 of its staff members have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war in October.__Al Jazeera