Spain: Catalonia elects new regional parliament

According to the report of Austrian Press Agency: The Spanish autonomous province of Catalonia is electing a new regional parliament and regional president Today. Exiled independence leader Carles Puigdemont is hoping for a comeback. For the socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid, the question is whether his policy of détente towards Catalonia will bear fruit or separatism will gain momentum. The election is seen as a referendum on the question of Catalonia’s independence.

For Madrid’s head of government, regaining power through his Socialists in Barcelona would be a major victory for his policy of détente towards Catalonia. In the polls for the election of the 135-seat regional parliament, the Socialists led by Salvador Illa are currently in the lead. They reject the secession of Catalonia and are likely to become the strongest force again with just under 30 percent, but will once again fall well short of an absolute majority.

Puigdemont’s Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) party followed in second place in the polls, ahead of another major pro-independence party, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) of current regional president Pere Aragonès. It was completely unclear which government majority could result from this election due to the lack of coalition statements.

The results of the parties and groups that want to break the region in the north-east of the Iberian Peninsula out of the Spanish state are eagerly awaited. Puigdemont fled abroad after the failed secession attempt in 2017.