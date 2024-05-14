Prisoner escapes in France as two officers killed in van ambush

At least two French prison officers have been killed in an ambush on a prison van near Rouen in Normandy, France.

The prisoner was being taken from court to a prison and escaped after the attack.

French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti says three other officers were seriously injured-

The officers were shot with “heavy weapons” by the prisoner’s accomplices, the minister says.

Several hundred police officers and gendarmes are involved in the manhunt.

French prosecutors name the inmate as Mohamed Amra, born in 1994 – he was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and charged with abduction leading to death.__BBC.com