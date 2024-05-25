Pakistan: Mob vandalises home over alleged blasphemy in Sargodha

An angry mob on Saturday tortured a person and vandalised his home over an alleged incident of blasphemy in Sargodha.

As per details, the situation turned violent when enraged people entered the man’s house in Mujahid Colony, damaged his belongings and torched a shoe factory established within it. They also burnt tyres and damaged electricity installations in the area.

However, the situation was brought under control after a heavy contingent of police, along with the RPO, reached the site of the incident.

The police managed to shift the injured victim, along with other wounded individuals, to a hospital in an ambulance before taking several suspects involved in the incident into custody.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal confirmed that the mob also attacked the police party with stones, but they were later dispersed.

The RPO said the incident was being investigated and that those who disturbed the law and order would be dealt with strictly.

In addition, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Ejaz Malhi said that a “district peace committee” was called to evaluate the situation and issue a statement on the matter. The district committee includes the district administration, religious scholars of Muslim and minority community, he added.

While answering a query on the suspect, DPO Malhi said he could not yet confirm whether the alleged incident took place, but the police have taken the person in custody and further investigation is under way.

The incident brought back memories of the harrowing incident in Jaranwala in August last year, where a mob rampaged through a Christian neighbourhood and torched dozens of houses and churches.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concerns over the situation in Sargodha and urged the Punjab Police and district administration to restore calm in the area and bring perpetrators to justice immediately.__The Nation