Kashmir: Subsidy fails to pacify AJK protesters as 3 killed in clashes with LEAs

At least three were killed and several others injured in clashes with law enforcement agencies as inflation protests continued on Monday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), despite the announcement of a massive subsidy package by the Centre.

Protests announced by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) against inflation including high electricity tariffs continued for the fourth day on Monday in AJK despite the state and federal governments accepting “all demands” of the protesters.

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs23 billion subsidy package for the AJK earlier today, the region’s Premier Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said the fundamental demands regarding cheap roti [bread] and electricity cannot be rejected.

He said the AJK government issued a notification regarding subsidies for power and food commodities, hoping that peace would be restored in the region after implementation of the much-anticipated notifications.

PM Anwar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, added that PM Shehbaz assured him of all-out support to address issues of the AJK people.

He clarified that neither the government had intentions to disrupt peaceful struggle of the AJK people nor would it try to impact any such struggle in future.

He said that the government exhibited tolerance and patience despite violations of the law and added that more than 100 policemen were wounded in violent clashes with the protesters, whereas, not a “single marcher was injured”.

Accepting all demands placed by the AAC, the AJK government issued a notification regarding subsidies for power and food commodities. He hoped that peace would be restored in the region after implementation of the much-anticipated notifications.

Terming the subsidies as a Pakistani government’s “special connection” with the region, Anwar said that the top political and military leadership proved its concrete relationship and respect for the AJK people. He announced that Islamabad will provide Rs23 billion funds to the AJK government.

He gave credit to Pakistan’s establishment and the army chief for taking a special interest in resolving the problems of the AJK people.

He further said that the notification will come into effect immediately and it was a permanent arrangement which would be part of forthcoming budget for FY2024-25.

As per the notification, the flour price has been reduced from Rs3,100 to Rs2,000 per 40 kilogrammes.

Subsequently, electricity prices will be Rs3 per unit for usage between 1-100 units, Rs5 per unit for usage between 100-300 units and Rs6 per unit for the 300-above slab.

Commercial rates of electricity have been fixed at Rs10 per unit for 1-300 unit slab and for the slab of 300 or above, the rate has been fixed at Rs15 per unit.

Protests continue despite subsidy announcement

Despite the notification of subsidies and government’s assurances, clashes between the AAC protesters with the law enforcement agencies’ continued in Muzaffarabad, leaving at least three dead and seven others injured.

It may be noted that a policeman was also killed during the clashes on Saturday.

Earlier, Geo News learnt that the latest notifications would be read out before the protesters in Muzaffarabad before calling off the protests today.

The AAC protestors had decided to continue march on Muzaffarabad, refusing to go home despite the approval of a Rs23 billion grant by PM Shehbaz on an urgent basis to resolve issues of people in the AJK.

The development came after violent protests erupted in the AJK on AAC’s call against inflated electricity bills and taxes.

A meeting presided by the PM that approved the grant was summoned over unrest in AJK. It was presided by the PM and attended by federal ministers and leaders of the allied parties. It reviewed the developing situation of the territory thoroughly.

The Kashmiri leadership and participants of the meeting thanked the premier for the financial aid.

Meanwhile, AJK Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar said a deal regarding the AAC’s demands had been reached. He told that internet services in AJK were also restored.

Four days of unrest

The AAC called for a shutter down and wheel-jam strike across the state to protest the electricity price hike and taxes. However, the situation escalated as the protesters and police clashed.

A sub-inspector was killed while dozens other policemen and protesters also got injured during the teargas shelling by the police and stone pelting by the demonstrators.

The violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car at the Poonch-Kotli road. Moreover, markets, trade centres, offices and schools and restaurants remained closed across the AJK.

The government of AJK called in the Rangers and AJK police after clashes between the police and protesters erupted in Mirpur during demonstrations that killed a cop and injured more than 70 others a couple of days ago.

Police also launched a crackdown against the protesters after the events of violence, arresting dozens of individuals in the AJK capital.

A day earlier, the government also suspended mobile phone and internet services in different parts of AJK including Bhimber and Bagh Towns.

Expressing deep concerns over the violent clashes between the AJK police and the protesters, PM Shehbaz on Sunday said that there should be “absolutely no tolerance for taking the law in one’s own hands”.

The premier further said that he had spoken to AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and also directed all Pakistan Muslim League-N office bearers in AJK to talk to the leaders of the action committee.

“I urge all parties to resort to peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands. Despite best efforts of detractors, the matter will hopefully be settled soon.”__The News