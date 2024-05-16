Kashmir: Pakistan’s PM directs to constitute committee on Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project matters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to constitute a high-level committee for consultation over matters related to Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today, he said the committee comprising senior officials from federal and AJK governments will finalize the short, mid and long term plans within next two weeks.

The Prime Minister directed the officials concerned for immediate and earliest possible completion of the bridge at Mangla phase II, so no chaotic elements can ever misuse and exploit this little incomplete portion of bridge for their sordid political gains.

He said the federal and AJK governments will hold discussions soon after IMF team leaves the country to finally settle the pending issues so no such incident like recent protest in AJK arises again.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences over the death of civilians and a police personnel during the protests and announced a package for heirs of Shuhada.

He said the funds worth 23 billion rupees announced by federal government for Azad Kashmir have been transferred into the AJK government account.

He said development and prosperity of Pakistan is directly linked with the prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan holds the people of IIOJK in high esteem and will continue extending its moral, political, and diplomatic support to them. He said the day is not far when people of IIOJK and Palestine will get their inalienable rights.__The Nation