Kashmir: Our fight with Delhi not against any individual – Omar Abdullah

Kupwara, May 20: National Conference (NC) Vice President and party candidate for Baramulla parliamentary constituency Omar Abdullah today said that his party’s fight in the elections is against central governmenti and not against any individual.

He was talking to media persons in Langate area of Kupwara. Omar said that it was good to see people coming out in good number to exercise their franchise. “Question is not whom people vote to power but the important thing is that people should use their right to vote. People in north have always come out in good number to cast their vote,” he said.

NC leader welcomed the casting of vote by former Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) General Secretary Ghulam Qadir Lone. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami has previously been taking part in elections but later they abandoned the electoral process.

“It was good that they have decided to contest upcoming assembly elections and be part of the electoral process. I request Government of India to lift ban on Jamaat-e-Islami so that they can field their candidates in the assembly elections,” he said.

Omar slammed the recent attacks in Pahalgam and Shopian. He said that enemies of peace have always tried to derail the peace here. “I believe that such attacks will not deter South Kashmir people to cast their votes in the next phase,” he said.

Omar said, if elected he will make sure to represent the people in true sense. “I will certainly work for the betterment of people because people have high hopes on me with regard to redress public grievances and development,” he added.__GK News