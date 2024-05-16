Kashmir: Gunfight underway as infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Tangdhar

Srinagar, May 16: Security forces on Thursday engaged a group of terrorists in a gunfight after they made an attempt to sneak into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Quoting reliable sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll that the infiltration attempt was foiled in Tangdhar sector when army troops guarding the LoC picked up movement of terrorists and challenged them in the early hours today, they said.

They said that two terrorists were likely gunned down while the operation is underway.__Courtesy GK News