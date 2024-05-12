Kashmir: Grew Energy To Invest Rs 4500 Cr In J&K; Set Up 3.2 GW Module Plant

NEW DELHI: Grew Energy has announced plans to set up a 3.2 GW module manufacturing facility in Jammu and Kashmir at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

The plant will come up in Kathua over an area of 80 acres, Grew Energy said in a statement. ”Grew Energy will set up 3.2 GW capacity manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. Upon completion, the facility will have an annual capacity of producing 3.2 GW high-efficiency modules and 2.8 GW ingots, wafers, and cells,” it said.

Grew Energy CEO and Director Vinay Thadani said the project will help create employment opportunities for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

“With the establishment of the Kathua facility and our existing 2.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Grew will achieve a total of 6 GW manufacturing capacity for modules and 2.8 GW for solar components by FY25,” he said.

Earlier on May 7, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of the Science and Technology Department.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department and senior officers of NHPC, Central and UT Government.

The Lt Governor discussed important matters related to the functioning of the Jammu Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and Jammu Kashmir Science Technology & Innovation Council (JKST&IC).

He took stock of the key solar power projects and schemes including Rooftop Solarization of Government and Residential buildings, Solar Power Plants installed under Smart City Project, and Floating Solar Power Plants.

The Lt Governor impressed upon NHPC to solarize all Government buildings within their mandate and instructed the Science & Technology Department to collaborate with NHPC and identify buildings for solarization.

He further directed the officials to explore the installation of solar panels along canals, riverbanks, and other water bodies, besides proper maintenance and timely replacement of street lights.

The meeting also discussed various other issues related to the development of solar energy, Sub Regional Science Centre-Srinagar, Industrial Bio-Technology Park, and IEC Activities under the Science and Technology field.__Courtesy The Kashmir Monitor