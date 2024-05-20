Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash – state TV

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash, state media confirm.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also killed in Sunday’s crash, along with several others.

The helicopter – one of three travelling in a convoy – crashed in heavy fog in the north of the country.

Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north-west of Iran, after returning from a dam opening ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

The president was a hardline cleric close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An election for a new president is due to take place in the next 50 days.