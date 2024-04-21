“Sanctions On Our Soldiers Is A Red Line”: Israel Hits Out At US Move

Tel Aviv: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced a reported move by US to issue sanctions against the Netzah Yehuda battalion of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The sanctions, according to reports, are for alleged human rights violations committed against Palestinians in the West Bank by the battalion’s soldiers. There are reports that the Biden administration is set to blacklist the battalion considered elite by the IDF.

“The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) must not be sanctioned. Our soldiers are fighting terrorist monsters, and the intention to impose sanctions on an IDF unit is the height of absurdity and a moral nadir ( the lowest point),” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday night.

“The government of Israel that I lead will act with all means against these moves,” he said.

Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich also slammed the US move .“Imposing sanctions on our soldiers is a red line,” Mr Gvir said, adding that the move was extremely serious and “The members of the Netzah Yehuda must be protected.”

He also called upon the Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, considered a hawk in the Israeli government, not to submit before the US diktat.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a statement on social media platform, X, came out strongly against the US plans to impose sanctions on Netzah Yehuda. “The move to sanction IDF battalion, while Israel is fighting for its existence is complete madness. This is part of a planned move to force the State of Israel to agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state and to forsake Israel’s security,” he said.__NDTV