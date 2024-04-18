Palestinian leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turk­ish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan said Wednesday he will host the Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh, in Turkey this weekend.

“The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend,” Erdogan, told lawmakers. Private tele­vision channel NTV reported that the two men would meet on Saturday at the Dolma­bahce palace in Istanbul.

Their last meeting was in July 2023 when Erdogan hosted Hani­yeh at the presidential palace in Ankara alongside Palestin­ian President Mahmud Abbas.__The Nation