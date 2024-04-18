Pakistan: Minor girl among 7 martyred as customs team ambushed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were martyred when unidentified gunmen ambushed a team of the Customs Intelligence and escaped from the scene in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the Customs Intelligence officials were conducting routine checking at Saggo, when they came under intense gunfire from the attackers, who were hiding in the nearby bushes. As a result, five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians were martyred, they added.

A rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ).

The martyred were identified as Shahab Ali Khan, Attar Alam, Akbar Zaman, Inayatullah, Muhammad Aslam of the Customs Intelligence, and civilians Safatullah and five-year-old Laiba Bibi.

The police said that the assailants had been hiding in the nearby bushes on Daraban Road.

The police had recovered empties from the bushes during their preliminary investigation. They said that the number of assailants, who all fled from the scene, could not be ascertained immediately.

Last month, at least two people died and 22 other sustained injuries, in a suicide bombing against a convoy of vehicles coming from Tank in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

Police said that suicide car bombing hit the convoy near a petrol pump in the area of Hathala Police Station. They added that the vehicles were coming to Dera Ismail Khan from Tank, when they were targeted.__Tribune.com