Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths ‘insufficient’: Spain PM

DOHA: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the response of his Israeli counterpart Ben­jamin Netanyahu to an air strike that killed seven aid workers was “insufficient” and “unacceptable”.

“We are wait­ing for a much more detailed clarification of what the caus­es have been, bearing in mind that the Israeli government knew about the actions and the itinerary of this NGO on the ground in Gaza,” Sanchez told a Doha news conference at the end of a three-nation tour of the Middle East.

“It seems to me absolutely unacceptable, insufficient,” he added when asked about Netanyahu’s state­ments about the tragedy.

US-based World Central Kitchen — founded by Spanish-Ameri­can celebrity chef Jose Andres — said a “targeted attack” by Israeli forces on Monday had killed the seven aid workers, a group that included Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian employees.__The Nation