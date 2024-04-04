Kashmir: NC, Congress to fight Lok Sabha polls together – Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 04: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah Thursday clarified that the party will fight Lok Sabha polls together with Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Congress will support National Conference in the elections as part of INDIA alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a youth convention at Nawa-e-Subh Srinagar, Omar Abdullah stated that the party will fight Lok Sabha elections together with Congress on all seats of Jammu and Kashmir. He said being allies of INDIA alliance both parties will provide their support to each other.

“Congress will extend its support to National Conference in the elections as part of INDIA alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. During talks, the Congress has cleared it will support NC candidates in those areas of Kashmir valley where its foothold is strong,” Omar Abdullah told reporters.

He said that within couple of days everything will be clear and both parties will use its energy to ensure win of candidates. “Within a day or two after going to New Delhi things will be cleared. Both NC and Congress will use its influence to ensure win of NC and Congress candidates in their areas. In three seats of Kashmir valley the Congress party will extend its support to NC while NC will provide its support to Congress in Jammu and Udhampur seats,” he said.

Omar who is former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in this regard NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah is already busy in campaigning in Jammu region for Congress party.

When asked about the past when people used to boycott elections, the NC leader said that we can only hope and rest depends upon voters. “The way we have been cheated and disrespected on August 05, 2019, we anticipate it should be responded through votes. I am hopeful Srinagar which is going for polls on May 13, will witness a huge turnout”, NC leader said.

He alleged the administration has failed to provide adequate security cover to our candidate. “Despite NC declared its candidate for south Kashmir few days back but still no adequate security was provided to him. If any political party or leader had abused NC leader, he would have been given security cover without any delay. It is administration who are harassing NC and putting hurdles in our programs. This is not new for us. We will fight against both political leaders and administration as well,” Omar Abdullah added.__GK News