Kashmir: Activist Sonam Wangchuk withdraws ‘Pashmina march’ in Leh

Kargil, Apr 06: Renowned environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk and Apex Body Leh have withdrawn the proposed ‘Pashmina March’ on April 07 amid the imposition of Section 144 CrPC and restrictions on high-speed internet data services in Ladakh by the administration.

Talking to media persons in Leh, Sonam Wangchuk who was flanked by Apex Body Leh co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk announced that in view of the situation arisen and to maintain peace and harmony in Ladakh they have withdrawn the Pashmina March scheduled on April 07. He said that their message what they want to convey has reached to every citizen of country.

The Apex Body Leh and Renowned environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk had announced the ‘border (Pashmina) march’ to Changthang to highlight the condition of grazers, who are allegedly losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants to the south.

The Apex Body, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is spearheading the agitation to demand Statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Kargil Democratic Alliance has also condemned the restrictions imposed by the administration over the Pashmina March called by the Apex Body Leh and Prominent environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk.