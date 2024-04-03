Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas sticks to its position in ongoing talks

Qatari PM confirms Gaza truce talks ongoing in Doha, while Hamas’s Haniyeh says Israel continues to “evade, resist” responding to group’s demands.

Israel continues to block the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from bringing food and other aid into northern Gaza, the aid agency said.

US Senator Schumer supports Gantz’s call for elections in Israel

“When a leading member of Israel’s war cabinet calls for early elections and over 70% of the Israeli population agrees according to a major poll, you know it’s the right thing to do,” the Senate majority leader and top-ranking Jewish elected official in US history says on X.

Earlier, we reported that Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said in a speech that Israel should have elections in September.

“Setting such a date will allow us to continue the military effort while signalling to the citizens of Israel that we will soon renew their trust in us,” he said.

Senator Schumer made waves about two weeks ago, when he slammed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his handling of Israel’s war on Gaza, calling for him to be replaced.__Al Jazeera