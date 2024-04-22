India: Kejriwal writes letter to Tihar Jail Superintendent, questions jail’s statement on insulin

New Delhi, Apr 22: Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Tihar jail administration and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party sources have claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Tihar Jail Superintendent in which he expressed his concern over the jail administration’s statements on the issue of insulin and AIIMS doctors assuring of no serious problems to him.

In the letter, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “I have read the statement of Tihar administration in the newspaper. I felt sad after reading the statement. Both the statements of Tihar are false. I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose metre readings and said that the sugar is going very high three times a day. Sugar goes between 250 to 320.”

The AAP convenor said that he has been demanding insulin everyday. “I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?”

According to the party sources, the Delhi CM also raised his concern over the statement of AIIMS doctors saying that there is nothing to worry about. “AIIMS doctors never said that there was nothing to worry about. Doctors of AIIMS have said that they will give advice after looking at the data and history.” The Tihar administration is lying under political pressure.”

Kejriwal also said that the Tihar administration is lying under political pressure. “I am pained that you have issued false statements under political pressure. I hope that you will follow the law and constitution.”

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi on Monday posed serious allegations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tihar officials and said that a conspiracy is being hatched to ensure that Kejriwal does not get insulin in jail.

“Kejriwal had filed his application in Rouse Avenue Court that he wants to consult his doctor through video conferencing and start insulin. ED and Tihar administration have opposed this application. They have said that Arvind Kejriwal does not need insulin. They said in the court that they have talked to the AIIMS doctors about what Kejriwal needs,” Atishi said.__GK News