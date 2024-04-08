Gaza: No ceasefire deal ‘on the horizon’

Conflicting reports emerge on Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo with Egyptian media reporting “significant progress”, but Hamas and Israeli officials saying no agreement is close.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) begins two days of hearings to consider Nicaragua’s request that emergency measures be imposed on Germany over its support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

Death of Palestinian detainee ‘cruel reminder of Israel’s systematic medical neglect’

Amnesty International says the death in custody of Walid Daqqah, a Palestinian citizen of Israel who had terminal cancer, is a “cruel reminder of Israel’s disregard for Palestinians’ right to life”.

The 62-year-old Palestinian writer was the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails after being imprisoned for 38 years.

He died in Israeli custody despite calls for his urgent release on humanitarian grounds following his 2022 diagnosis with bone marrow cancer and the fact that he had already completed his original sentence.

Israeli authorities continue to hold his body.

“Sanaa Salameh, Daqqah’s wife, could not embrace her dying husband one last time before he passed. Israeli authorities must now return [his] body to his family without delay so they could give him a peaceful and dignified burial and allow them to mourn his death without intimidation,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s senior director for research, advocacy, policy and campaigns.__Al Jazeera