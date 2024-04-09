French police discover 70 kilograms of hashish at mayor’s house

Europe
Online Editor

According to the Austrian Television (ORF) reports: In raids aginst drug trafficking, French police dicover 70kg of hashish in mayor’s house: Police in France have found 70kg of hashish in the house of mayor Jamilah Habsaoui.

The head of the town of Avallon was arrested for investigation and further action.

