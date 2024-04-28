Every religious group will have freedom to preach if Apni Party voted to power: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 28: Former minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Sunday asserted that all religious groups will have freedom to preach if Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) is voted to power.

He said every religious organization should be given freedom to propagate teachings.

Bukhari was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a workers convention in Khanabal area of southern Anantnag. “I believe that every religious organization should be given freedom to propagate teachings to people. If I’m voted to power my party will rescind the ban on religious groups,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari told reporters, “I’m seeing much passion and enthusiasm in people and keeping their love and empathy towards my party into account I will take decisions which will favor them,” he said.

Responding to a query, Bukhari said that Apni Party has been ready for elections for the last four years, but this doesn’t mean people will be deprived from exercising their democratic right.

“In prevailing weather conditions it is difficult to reach out to the people of Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency. Our vehicles are stranded at many places on Mughal road. We are hopeful that ECI will do justice and will hold elections when everyone is able to caste vote,” he added.

He claimed that in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat there is a contest between NC and Apni Party. “…PDP exists nowhere,” he claimed.__GK News